TechnipFMC awarded the Bapco Sitra refinery expansion in Bahrain

TechnipFMC announced today that, jointly with Samsung Engineering and Tecnicas Reunidas, it has been awarded a $ 4.2 billion USD contract from Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) for the Bapco Modernization Program (BMP). The project is located on Bahrain’s Eastern coast and entails the expansion of the capacity of the existing Sitra oil refinery from 267,000 up to 360,000 barrels per day (BPD), improve energy efficiency, valorization of the heavy part of the crude oil barrel (bottom of the barrel), enhancing products slate and meeting environmental compliance.

The project will be executed on engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) lump sum turnkey basis and is slated for completion in 2022. It includes the following main units: Residue Hydrocracking Unit, Hydrocracker Unit, Hydro Desulfurization Unit, Crude Distillation Unit, Vacuum Distillation Unit, Saturated Gas Plant, Hydrogen Production Unit, Hydrogen Recovery Unit, Sulphur Recovery Unit , Tail Gas Treatment Unit, Sour Water Stripper Unit, Amine Recovery Unit, Bulk Acid Gas Removal Unit, Sulphur Solidification Unit and Sulphur Handling Facilities. Utilities and offsites are also part of the scope.

The BMP project will capitalize on the vast experience of the joint venture partners in Bahrain as well as in the Region.

Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMC’s Onshore Offshore business stated: “We are honored to be the leader of this joint venture entrusted for the execution of this prestigious contract that represent a testimonial of the long-term partnership with Bapco and strengthen our leadership in the refining sector. This award is one of the strategic “early engagement” achievement, following the successful completion by TechnipFMC of the FEED contract.”