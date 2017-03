KP Engineering will provide process engineering services in support of a Cold Eyes Review of the Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) for one of the largest refineries in the Unites States.

KPE will evaluate the FCCU Reactor and Regenerator operation, equipment and unit constraints. The process study is expected to take one month to complete and will be performed by KPE refining process experts with recognized expertise in FCCU technology and troubleshooting.