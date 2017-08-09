Jacobs to provide construction management for Chevron’s U.S. refineries and terminals

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) expansion amendment with Chevron Products Company (Chevron) to provide elective construction management (CM) services on an as-needed basis at the company’s refineries located in El Segundo and Richmond, California, Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Salt Lake City, as well as at various terminals throughout the U.S. In addition to providing existing engineering and procurement (EP) services, the MSA amendment enables Jacobs to provide Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) solutions to Chevron at these locations.

IPD is a project delivery approach that integrates people, systems, business structures and innovative practices into a process that optimizes project results, increases value to facility owners, reduces hours in the field and rework, and maximizes efficiencies through all phases of the project.

“As an experienced Integrated Project Delivery (IDP) provider of innovative end-to-end solutions, we will support Chevron’s facility and business objectives while delivering engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services at the company’s U.S. refineries and terminals,” said Jacobs Global Field Services Senior Vice President and General Manager Valerie Roberts.

