BIC Magazine attends SMRP-MaRS in Galveston

Alan Warmack of Marshall Institute before presenting at SMRP-MaRS in Galveston with moderator, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine.

Alan Warmack of Marshall Institute discusses the Industrial Skills Deficit in North America during the Organization and Leadership Track at 11th Annual Maintenance and Reliability Symposium in Galveston.

John Reeve presents "Operational Excellence Starts with a Plan" during the Organization and Leadership Track at the 11th Annual Maintenance and Reliability Symposium in Galveston.

Richard Rockwood presents "Practical Guidelines for Successful Operational Transformation and Change Excellence" during the Organization and Leadership Track at the 11th Annual Maintenance and Reliability Symposium in Galveston.