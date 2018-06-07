BIC Magazine connects at ASSE Safety 2018

1 of 14
Stephen Hailey with Intrepid Solutions catches up his client, Maika Khang with Denso.
Fleet Smith with DuPont Protection Solutions spent time learning about efficient glove management products from Glove Guard’s Nathan Peterson.
Draeger’s Ryan Burton covers the features and benefit of his company’s X-am 8000 gas detection device with DuPont Protection Solution’s Caroline Holtzman.
Marie Haverstock with Bullard (center) shows off Bullard’s latest hard hat line to Vanessa Norfleet and Kevin Kirk with CSM Group.
Gregg Wagner with Industrial Scientific shows off their 5-gas detector to Cullen Broussard with Corrpro Companies.
Rick Kern and Kindra Roberts showcase the latest from the Bradley Corporation.
Patrick Walz with AECOM catches up with Vanessa Marie Flores with the Houston Area Safety Council.
Brad Montgomery and Samantha Heckman are ready for the crowd at the Accuform booth.
Avery Carter with Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation visits with Lisa Spencer in the Board of Certified Safety Professionals booth.
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance discussing Norlab’s new cylinder technology with Daniel Robertson and Keith Partch of Norlab.
Alliance Safety Council's Stephanie Dixon; Reenie Nichols of COSS, Dianna Braud of Alliance Safety Council, review show successes.
Matthew Brooks of NASCO sharing insight on NASCO’s product line with Daniel Leigh of Tyndale.
Cole Sorenson of Smithfield and Fernando Garcia of Smithfield Foods enjoy Anne Osbourne’s presentation of MSA’s product benefits.
Mick Bowden of Air Systems International informs Liz Covalla, a Certified Safety Professional of Air Systems International product offering.
Russell Klinegardner with the Houston Area Safety Council, incoming ASSP president Rixio Medina, Luis Aguilar with Houston Area Safety Council and Greg Miller with BIC Alliance share in the festivities at the Hispanic Safety Professionals Reception at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio.
Outgoing ASSP president James D. Smith visits with incoming ASSP president Rixio Medina at the Hispanic Safety Professionals Reception at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio.
Outgoing ASSP president James D. Smith chats with incoming ASSP president Rixio Medina and Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance at the Hispanic Safety Professionals Reception at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio.