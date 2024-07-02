With roots tracing back over 150 years, a well-positioned North American leader in industrial construction and infrastructure development has entered the Gulf Coast market for the first time.

Aecon Industrial Construction Corp., part of Aecon Group Inc., has begun offering its services to the O&G, petrochemical, power, hydrogen, renewable energy and water treatment industries on the Gulf Coast. The company offers a vertically integrated, ones-top-shop solution. This includes a wide range of services, including civil and foundations, piping, I&E, structural steel and mechanical equipment installation. Additionally, Aecon offers offsite fabrication and modularization services.

With the ability to self-perform across its diverse business offering, and a strategic fabrication network, Aecon Industrial proactively and profitably manages projects across a wide range of business areas and brings seamless solutions to key clients through operational excellence and reliability.

Expand Seasoned industrial services contractor enters Gulf Coast market Module being assembled at an Aecon yard

Aecon Industrial’s 273,000 square feet of total fabrication space in North America is split between two locations in Canada and one in Jackson, South Carolina. The shops have a combined welding capacity of 1 million diameter inches and an annual spool capacity of 35,000 diameter inches. The shops boast 90 acres of module space and have produced over 2,500 modules for heavy industrial clients.

The company’s heritage can be traced back to 1867, when Adam Clark, a Scottish immigrant, established a plumbing and gas company in Hamilton, Ontario, which became Aecon’s first forbearer. Today, Aecon boasts over 12,500 employees in North America, is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is an experienced construction and infrastructure development company.

Fabrication. Its substantial fabrication capacity, combined with its ability to efficiently utilize multiple facilities across the continent, is a significant advantage when undertaking large-scale projects.

With over 300 approved weld procedures, Aecon Industrial can fabricate using virtually any material or combination of materials — in sizes ranging from ½ inch to 90 inches in diameter. Materials include carbon, stainless steel, chromes, copper, aluminum, nickel, titanium, exotics, duplex, super duplex and heavy wall.

Other capabilities include specialty materials like fiberglass reinforced pipe; high density polyethylene fusion; best practices; state-of-the-art technology; in-house customized software to enable real-time tracking and real-time reporting to clients at every stage of the process and the utilization of touchscreen tablets and radio frequency scanners to capture data.

Modularization. Modularization has become the preferred way to build large industrial complexes. Instead of assembling all the components in the field, contractors can install large prefabricated modular sections that combine structural steel, piping, heat tracing, insulation, cable trays, lighting fixtures, catwalks, valves and inline instrumentation into a single prefabricated package. Aecon Industrial has assembled thousands of modules and continues to provide industry-leading modular solutions.

Modularization is a highly effective method of construction offering cost effectiveness and time savings, consistent quality, efficiency within tight schedule timeframes and optimization of available skilled labor.

Modular assemblies include pipe rack and equipment modules, process equipment modules, structural supports and building modules, electrical houses, pump houses and operations control centers.

Aecon Industrial is ready to bring the same level of expertise and dedication to the Gulf Coast region that it has to many other North American and international markets.

For more information, visit aecon.com/us.