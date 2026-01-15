Kent appoints former KBR Vice President Michael Abreo as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Americas

Kent, a global integrated energy services partner, has appointed Michael Abreo as Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Americas, further strengthening its leadership team as the company continues to grow its regional presence.

Michael brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy and chemicals industry, with a strong track record across engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) environments. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Houston Operations at KBR, where he was responsible for leading operations and supporting the delivery of complex programmes across energy, chemicals, power and infrastructure markets.

His extensive industry experience, combined with a solid engineering foundation, positions Michael to play a key role in advancing Kent’s business development strategy across the Americas, supporting sustainable growth and long-term value creation for clients.

Commenting on his appointment, Michael said: “I’m pleased to be joining Kent to lead business development initiatives across the Americas. The company’s technical capability, collaborative culture and long-term vision strongly align with my own values. I look forward to working with the team to build strong partnerships and support Kent’s continued growth in the region.”

Michael’s appointment reflects Kent’s continued investment in experienced leadership to support its ambitions in the Americas, as the company builds capability, strengthens client relationships and delivers technically complex projects across the region.