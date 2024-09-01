TNT Crane & Rigging: Nothing is out of reach

In 1985, TNT Crane began in Houston, Texas, with a single 18-ton crane and a straightforward philosophy: provide customers with outstanding service and ensure a safe and enduring career for TNT employees.

Over the years, TNT Crane & Rigging has grown exponentially, evolving into one of the largest crane companies in North America. In 2007, TNT expanded to three branches with a fleet of 55 cranes, 150 employees, and serving approximately 1,000 customers. By 2013, the fleet had grown to an impressive 439 cranes, operating from 21 branches.

Today, TNT stands proud with a network of over 40 branches, a fleet comprising 700 cranes, a team of more than 1,700 dedicated employees, and the trust of more than 4,000 customers. The acquisitions of successful companies such as Southway Crane & Rigging, RMS Cranes, Eagle West Cranes, Stampede Crane & Rigging, and JMS Crane & Rigging has granted our company with the ability to provide comprehensive lifting solutions to our customers across North America.

