Front Cover: The Brock Group: Offering the advantage of a two-expert model for construction, maintenance and turnarounds

In November 2022, The Brock Group announced the acquisition of Aegion Energy Services, a company with a history of delivering cost-effective fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services to the energy industry on the West Coast for over 50 years.

Based in Southern California, the company is parent to the hard-craft and safety companies Brinderson, Schultz Industrial Services (Schultz), and AllSafe, all of which now fall under the umbrella of The Brock Group.

The value from the collective resources of these companies is grounded in best-inclass safety practices and proven productivity optimization programs.

The way forward

The acquisition of Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe is yet another strategic move by The Brock Group over its 75+ year history that furthers the company’s mission to build an organization that is committed to preserving critical infrastructure and sustain essential services, safely and profitably for industrial facilities throughout North America.

This enhances Brock’s ability to achieve that mission by transitioning the business into the best integrated hard and soft-craft services company in North America.

Kip Gary, president and CEO of The Brock Group stated, “With this acquisition, The Brock Group is positioned to serve customers with additional service offerings through a much larger network that stretches across the U.S. and Canada.”

Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe at a glance

Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe have a long history of exceeding customer expectations in delivering safe and reliable hardcraft and safety services for construction, maintenance and turnaround projects for energy companies. The service portfolio includes:

• Civil

• Structural

• Mechanical

• Piping

• Electrical and instrumentation

• Safety professionals

• Fire watch

• Hole watch

• Bottle watch

• Ground support specialists

• Project management

• Project controls

• Estimating

• Quality control

Brock at a glance

The Brock Group FieldFORCE

For over 75 years, The Brock Group, headquartered in Houston, has been providing soft-craft specialty service solutions for most of the largest Fortune 100 companies from the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, LNG and pharmaceutical industries, in support of recurring facilities maintenance and projects related to industrial turnaround and capital initiatives throughout the U.S. and Canada. Soft-craft specialty services include scaffolding, insulation, coatings/linings/blasting, abatement, fireproofing, rope access, removable insulation systems, custom fabrication services, heat tracing, operations/facilities support, refractory and roofing.

Brock Canada serves customers from a number of company-related businesses under various labor affiliations. In addition, Brock Canada works to further the advancement of Indigenous communities via its partnership with the Fort McKay First Nation in Soogadin, Haisla; First Nation in Brock Kitimat Limited Partnership; and other First Nation partners — Heart Lake, Alexander Band and many others.

The synergies

What made the acquisition appealing to The Brock Group is the shared values and synergies created by the combined companies:

• Extensive history at supporting industry

Brock (75+ years); Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe (50+ years) • Productivity optimization solutions

• Complementary “Best-in-Class” service portfolios for hard and soft-craft services

• Extensive resource base of subject matter experts for both hard and soft-craft services

• Many shared customer relationships

• Shared values and company cultures that drive safety excellence

Productivity optimization solutions

A true competitive differentiator the new company enables is the adoption of technologies across multiple service sectors. These technologies deliver productivity optimization via real-time information, allowing better decision-making that results in saving time and money. The proprietary systems are:

Leading safety culture

Brock’s Bsafe culture and its emphasis on respect and caring is the foundation of the commitment to the employees, customers and the communities in which Brock operates. With a culture of safety and the numbers to prove it, Brock is committed to a Zero Harm workplace across all The Brock Group companies.

Brock has historically achieved an outstanding safety performance — achieving a 2022 TRIR of 0.06, while Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe achieved a 2022 TRIR of 0.07.

Brock can maintain year-over-year improvements in safety performance as a result of the sustainable safety performance model in which the Bsafe culture is built. To help drive this home even more, the company has created an annual safety plan which offers a monthly focus highlighting different areas of proven safety practices.

SHARED VALUES

Since the holiday months of November and December can be distracting, senior leaders really focus on heavily engaging with the staff to make sure everyone stays focused on safety and committed to finishing the year strong. Additionally, each new year begins with all employees recommitting to the Bsafe culture, followed by monthly check-ins to ensure employees are continuing to completely and whole-heartedly embrace safety.

By placing all this extra effort in reinforcing its safety practices, Brock can mitigate potential incidents.

Customers to benefit from “two-expert” model

Craft service providers that support turnaround, construction and recurring maintenance have historically been sourced and contracted from separate hard and softcraft companies. This single-expert model inherently hampers the end-customer from achieving maximum value from the contracted craft companies.

What The Brock Group has created with the acquisition of Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe is a “two-expert” business model. By doing so, Brock has shaped a unique value proposition with the capability to provide:

• One source for hard and soft-craft services, simplifying sourcing and contracting

• Shared assets to be deployed on-site, eliminating costs associated with duplicate asset deployments (e.g., vehicles)

• Unified leadership structure, allowing greater responsiveness for contract management

• Aligned processes and procedures that make consistent performance (e.g., safety culture and productivity drive better results)

• Hard and soft-craft experts that provide oversight from one source that holds extensive experience in both crafts

• Comprehensive services portfolio as a single-source provider

ANNUAL HISTORIC TRIR

The robust service portfolio will allow The Brock Group to bring its soft-craft service expertise to the markets/customers that Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe currently serve on the West Coast, as well as opening new market opportunities for hard-craft services into markets historically targeted by The Brock Group. This will benefit The Brock Group and its customers by fostering the delivery of a customer offer where a consolidated hard and soft-craft solution is realized, which will be comprised of a unified leadership structure for both hard and soft-craft services, industry-proven processes and procedures and the cost benefits associated with dealing with one company.

The future

When results matter, you want to rely on a company that is structured in such a way so that it can adapt to prevalent market factors. By bringing together the expertise held by each of these companies, The Brock Group portfolio has created a two-expert model that integrates the management and execution of hard and soft-craft services on site. This provides the customer with a more streamlined control structure that fosters quicker response times, unified communications and cost savings opportunities.

The combined offering brings together the long-established expertise held by The Brock Group in soft-crafts, and by Brinderson, Schultz and AllSafe in the hard-crafts and safety services, creating a comprehensive services portfolio that has been 75+ years in the making.

For more information, visit brockgroup.com.