Take control of contractor compliance chaos

Getting a clear picture of workforce readiness just got easier.

A new platform from Alliance Safety Council and Spotalign Technologies gives facilities and contractors one view of workforce readiness without forcing them to change the providers they already trust.

Today, worker readiness is rarely clear. Training records live in one system, drug and alcohol testing in another and background screening in a third. Credentials, occupational health requirements and site-specific qualifications add even more complexity. Contractors spend hours chasing down requirements, logging into websites, editing spreadsheets, following up with providers and deciding who is ready — or closest to ready — for the next job.

Security and site teams face the other side of the same problem: they must decide who gains access to their facilities with information scattered across systems. Facilities also need confidence that workers stay in compliance once they have received their site-access badge. The challenge is even harder for contract workers who need access to multiple facilities, all with their own requirements, approved providers and processes.

Alliance’s new platform brings site requirements and workforce compliance data into one place. Developed with Spotalign Technologies and grounded in Alliance’s knowledge of how Gulf Coast facilities qualify contractors, the platform gives both sides a shared view of readiness across training, background screening, drug and alcohol testing, occupational health requirements, site-specific qualifications and more.

Organizations should not have to choose between keeping the providers they trust and gaining a clear view of workforce readiness. The objective is straightforward: keep what works, connect what matters and help workers arrive ready to work - and stay ready.

Facilities can see whether contractors are meeting site or project requirements. Contractors can see what is required, which approved options satisfy those requirements and where workers have gaps in compliance.

"Our security team absolutely loves it," said Brooks Moran, CSP, with Shell’s Geismar, La., chemical plant. "Alliance’s new platform is closing a huge gap by making it easy to see who is compliant and who is missing a site entry requirement. You need a system like this to know who’s ready to work."

One view of readiness

Workforce readiness starts with a clear rule set: what is required and which approved options satisfy those requirements. Facilities stay in control of those requirements, including acceptable alternatives. Contractors then choose the most efficient path to get each worker ready.

When more than one option can meet a requirement, that visibility can prevent duplicate work and extra cost, close gaps sooner and get qualified workers to the site faster. Because facilities and contractors work from the same record, there is no need to reconstruct a worker’s status from multiple systems and a spreadsheet.

Keep the providers.

Verify the results.

Better visibility should not require anyone to abandon the service providers and processes that already work. Alliance’s platform is built to connect existing sources. It does not tell organizations where training, testing or screening must be performed, and it can reduce the duplicate work and expense that happens when the same requirement is satisfied more than once.

"Our security team absolutely loves it. Alliance’s new platform is closing a huge gap by making it easy to see who is compliant and who is missing a site entry requirement. You need a system like this to know who’s ready to work," Brooks Moran, CSP, Shell Geismar Chemical Plant.

In addition to Alliance’s training database, the platform currently integrates with multiple third-party administrators, including DISA and ASAPcheck, with additional connections in development. Additionally, the platform will feature quick test results from occupational health partners, Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine and Business Health Partners, which serve contractors and facilities throughout the Gulf Coast region.

Together, these connections and resources are designed to give organizations more flexibility in how they meet facility requirements without creating unnecessary duplication. The goal is not to lock organizations into a single vendor but to reduce redundant training and screening, while providing verifiable information that meets each facility’s requirements.

Organizations should not have to choose between keeping the providers they trust and gaining a clear view of workforce readiness. Alliance’s platform is designed to support both.

From gap to action

With a clear view of worker status, facilities and contractors can address missing training, credentials and other requirements before showing up on site — and continue monitoring throughout the project. A missing course, screen or credential becomes a task to close, not a surprise at the gate.

What it means in the field

Workforce compliance will always involve multiple requirements, stakeholders and providers. The advantage is not eliminating that complexity. It is managing it in one place. The objective is straightforward: keep what works, connect what matters and help workers arrive ready to work — and stay ready.

For more information or a walkthrough of the platform, visit alliancesafetycouncil.org or call (877) 345-1253.