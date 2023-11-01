Successful companies and projects start with the "who"

Thomas Brinsko, CEO, BIC Alliance

Dear friends, Welcome to the November/December 2023 issue of BIC Magazine.

Internally at BIC, we are preparing for annual performance evaluations. I predict it will be a very pleasant process because we have such a talented and committed staff. We have great, caring people who have really internalized our mission and values.

We are on pace for record readership in 2023 and have already set a record in executive placements with BIC Recruiting. Additionally, our IVS Investment Banking division easily had its best year since the pandemic. Of course, we set expectations high; we had specific goals and plans to reach new heights. As I have said before, a goal without a plan is just a dream. Much of next year’s success in reaching goals begins with planning today.

With our lean staff and ambitious goals and plans, we are all incredibly busy. There are always more opportunities and work tasks than hours in the day. We have a running joke at BIC: "We are a company where you only have to work half a day— and you get flex time. Pick whichever 12 hours you like." Seriously though, like the environment that many of you work in, the day-to-day business seems unrelenting at times. On any given day, there are meetings to schedule, planes to catch, conferences to attend, clients to visit, calls to make, articles to write, deadlines for proofreading, photos to identify and much more. There is so much to do that we often spend a lot of time reprioritizing and hustling to get it done. Fortunately, we have the best staff that we’ve ever had at BIC, and our teamwork goes a long way toward making the workflow smoother and more enjoyable.

Here is my point: the issue of what we have to do is what most managers focus on. But knowing what to do is not the biggest challenge we often face — finding who to do it, is. If you have the right "who," the "what" will usually take care of itself. If a company has employees that work with integrity instead of just doing the job — employees that fill needs when and where they find them, that company will succeed. Furthermore, people of this caliber always advance.

I write all of this with a smile, but also with a sigh of relief. You see, 2022 was the most challenging year I’ve had in my 25 years with BIC. It was more difficult mentally than the economic standstill of 2020. As the company was rebounding economically from the pandemic, we were bitten hard by the turnover bug. People were leaving the workforce permanently or were being poached by much larger companies that were throwing money around that I couldn’t match. Some left the industry completely just to "try something different." I experienced The Great Resignation firsthand.

These resignations included key employees, and even managers who had made very significant contributions over the years. These were folks that held a lot of valuable institutional knowledge. It was the first time in many years that I had been scared as an executive.

But a little fear can be a good thing; the right kind of fear can motivate you. I’m not going to lie — it motivated me to pray. But it also motivated action. Relying on our networking and recruiting skills that we’ve developed from operating an executive search firm for over a decade, Jeremy Osterberger and I made some key hires and began to put training and transition efforts into place.

My prayers were answered, hallelujah! I look back now over a year later with wonder at how we found people that not only filled the gap but brought in new skill sets, fresh perspectives and attitudes that have blessed our clients and co-workers. Also, many loyal employees who were already here had been waiting for opportunities to step up and take more responsibility. Well-trained workers became supervisors and managers.

Take a look at the names on the masthead to the right. These are the people responsible for making 2023 a beautiful year at BIC. They are the reason I can look at 2023 and sigh with a big ol’ smile on my face. They are the ones helping to connect people like you in business and industry with one another for the betterment of all.

Though I have poured my best efforts and ideas into BIC for all these years, the vast majority of the credit for our success lies with others. Indeed, God has blessed our business, and many people have had a hand in building our company. As you hold this issue in your hands, I’d like to thank our incredible staff, marketing partners, vendors, our BIC Alliance members and you, our readers.

If you are interested in planning the "who" for your business success, I recommend you read "Who," by Geoff Smart and Randy Street. Of course, BIC Recruiting Executive Manager Toni Rosario and I are happy to help with your needs in finding your "who."

Additionally, I am confident the content in this issue of BIC Magazine will help keep you up to date in your daily pursuit of success in our industry. We feature news about net-zero goals from LyondellBasell Senior VP of Net Zero Transition Strategy Chris Cain and insight from Kuraray Bayport Plant Manager Nelson Rodriguez-Garcia about the company’s employee-centric philosophy. We also spotlight IGS President and CEO Rich Crawford, Ward Vessel BD Manager Kyle DeArmon and WJTA Manager Peter Wright. Additional coverage centers around topics including a new $8.5 billion project in the Gulf Coast, practical skills for the workforce, operational excellence key to M&R success, using drones to save lives, and much more.

Above all, I challenge you, dear reader, to consider the "who" from a larger perspective. Remember that no success at work will mitigate failures in your personal relationships, be it in your relationship with God, your family or friends. A proper relationship with these "who’s" will bring you real success, happiness and joy.

