Petrochemical investment in the Northeast U.S. set to rise exponentially

Refinery 34

Petrochemical investment in the Northeast US is set to rise exponentially, for example, during 2020-25 the NE will account for 16% of North American petrochemical projects compared to 1% during 2015-2019. Now is the time to gain an in-depth understanding of where the regions next opportunities are and get in on the action!

Focusing on this, Petrochemical Update are pleased to announce the release of the US Northeast Petrochemical Situation and Outlook 2019, a brand new 30-page complimentary whitepaper providing key analysis on the biggest opportunities, developments and trends facing the Northeast US petrochemical industry in 2019 and beyond in the wake of crucial investment in the industry to help you.

The outlook will cover the latest on likes of upcoming and current investments, supply chain & logistics, construction costs and the appalachian storage and trading hub. Exclusive interviews include insight from:

Shell Chemical Pennsylvania, Logistics Manager, Chris Jackson

Appalachian Development Group, President and CEO, Steve Hedrick

American Chemistry Council, Chief Economist, Kevin Swift

Download your complimentary copy of the whitepaper here!