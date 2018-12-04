Mexico’s Infrastructure Expansion and Five-Year Plan

Oil - Mexico

Mexico is rapidly building new pipeline infrastructure to import U.S. natural gas in order to accommodate increased energy demand due to the decline in Mexico’s domestic natural gas production.

Mexico has executed a five-year plan (2015-2019) for the expansion of natural gas transportation and storage systems. Since 2012, 1,496 miles of natural gas pipelines have been added to the national grid, and it is estimated that by the end of 2019 that amount will total 5,420 miles.

Download Energy Web Atlas' whitepaper to learn how the growth in natural gas trade with Mexico will help satisfy the country’s energy demand for industrial use, supply its power thermoelectric plants and open new markets to foster future economic development.

