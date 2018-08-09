Integrated terminal management solution meets critical inventory control and safety requirements

"Honeywell’s comprehensive terminal management and inventory control solution will help us maximize our operations with accurate and on-time information, precise measuring technologies, and improved safety.” -Alphonso Bowe, Managing Director, Triton Global Petroleum Limited

Triton Global Petroleum operates a multi-user terminal with automated inventory controls.

Today, the success of any liquid bulk or distribution terminal operation depends on how well it meets key business objectives—all while maintaining a high level of safety, inventory control and trouble-free operation. The case study highlights how Triton Global Petroleum Limited, a worldwide supplier of aviation fuel, sought to address operational issues that can lead to product transfer delays, low throughput, and the resulting damage to profitability through Honeywell’s terminal management and inventory control solution.

