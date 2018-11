Glenguard photo1

Even when you think you’ve checked all the right boxes regarding safety compliance, there’s one crucial element you may be neglecting: your employees. Not even the latest and greatest PPE will protect them if they aren’t willing to wear it consistently and compliantly. Having a system in place for ensuring that your employees understand and adhere to work safety requirements is critical to your organization’s ability to meet OSHA regulations and safeguard against risk.

