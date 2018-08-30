The new results from the latest long-term corrosion tests on calcium silicate, expanded perlite, and a silica aerogel blanket sample are in. Johns Manville’s Innovation Leader, Ames Kulprathipanja, Ph.D., and our Senior Metallurgist, Juan Carlos Madeni, Ph.D., will be discussing the results of this test and more in our upcoming webinar CUI Test Results: Understanding the Corrosive Mechanism on September 12th at 2:00 PM ET.
The webinar will dive into the following topics and conclude with a live Q&A:
- Introduction to NACE TG 516 Test Protocol
- Results from the latest testing on calcium silicate and expanded perlite
- Corrosion inhibitor mechanisms & how they work
- Critical differences in carbon steels• How alloys vary and how that can impact your system
- How corrosion impacts varying metal substrates
- All live webinar attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion that may be submitted for Professional Development Hour (PDH) Credits*.