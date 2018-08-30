The new results from the latest long-term corrosion tests on calcium silicate, expanded perlite, and a silica aerogel blanket sample are in. Johns Manville’s Innovation Leader, Ames Kulprathipanja, Ph.D., and our Senior Metallurgist, Juan Carlos Madeni, Ph.D., will be discussing the results of this test and more in our upcoming webinar CUI Test Results: Understanding the Corrosive Mechanism on September 12th at 2:00 PM ET.

The webinar will dive into the following topics and conclude with a live Q&A: