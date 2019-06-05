Wearable Tech: From gas detection and lone worker safety to STO efficiency

Safety

June 19, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

Join us for a webinar about connected worker technologies, current capabilities and how these solutions will evolve in the near future.

Many businesses are embarking on digital transformation projects to increase their competitiveness, leveraging connectivity and big-data. Connected wearables have emerged as a key transformation component to keep teams safe everywhere they work and around the clock. Beyond gas detection and lone worker safety, wearable tech has started to contribute to efficiency during plant shutdowns and turnarounds.

This webinar will answer questions about connectivity options, cloud-connected software, leveraging location technology, data visualization, data science and how these capabilities come together to increase efficiency.

Speakers

Sean Stinson, VP Sales & Product Management, Blackline Safety

For over 15 years, Sean has designed, developed and promoted the latest in gas detection technologies, and more recently, connected safety innovations. In his current role at Blackline Safety, he leverages his background in electrical engineering and gas detection experience to direct Blackline’s product management program while helping businesses adopt the latest in connected safety technology.