Tips for short-term, long-term CEM programs

Oct. 7 | 11 a.m.

Continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) are used to monitor flue gas emissions as a means to comply with federal and state air emission standards. At times, a temporary CEMS is necessary to ensure continuous compliance status. Common reasons for needing a temporary CEMS include: permanent CEMS installation is not available during unit startup, permanent CEMS does not meet reliability requirements, upgrades or repairs to a permanent CEMS, a predictive emissions monitoring system is being modeled and validated, or using on temporary sources, i.e., rental boilers or flares. Temporary CEMS are also used during engineering programs to allow plant engineers to vary critical operating parameters or abatement system conditions and track the results on unit emissions.

During this panel session, our industry experts will provide valuable insight into temporary CEMS reporting, data collection, and program start-up steps. They will also share their experience with system installation, remote operation, and discuss the requirements of temporary CEMS data used for compliance applicability purposes.

Speakers:

Greg Burch, Montrose Environmental

Greg Burch brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the Montrose team where he currently works as Regional Vice President of the Gulf Coast region for Montrose Air Quality Services with deep expertise in the refinery sector.

He is a member of the American Fuels and Petrochemical Manufacturers, Air and Waste Management Association, and the Source Evaluation Society and is a Qualified Stack Test Individual (QSTI) Groups I, II, III and IV. Greg was educated in the US Navy for Advanced Aviation Electronics and holds an Associate of Science Degree from Kingwood College as well as a Degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston.

Peter G. Zemek, PhD, Montrose Environmental

Dr. Peter Zemek has worked in the environmental field for over 30 years currently is the Senior Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Montrose. He holds a patent and patent applications on laser technologies and sits on the Dept of Commerce Trade Liberalization sub-committee (ETTAC) and other boards of trade lobby groups. Dr. Zemek has performed optical instrumental testing and product development in more than 23 countries. He has performed volcanic optical remote sensing on several volcanic plumes and is presently working on open path and sensor fence-line measurements and State of the Art technologies such as quantum cascade lasers (QCL) and proton transfer time of flight mass spectrometry (PTR-TOF-MS). He received his B.S., M.S., and Doctorate degrees from Rutgers University

Carey Pugh, INEOS

Carey Pugh has over 20 years of environmental experience and currently serves as the Environmental Team Leader for INEOS OCB, (Oligomers Chocolate Bayou). Before being named Environmental Team Leader, Carey served as OCB’s Principal Environmental Engineer over Air, Water, and Waste and was responsible for all compliance and permitting. Carey is active in advocacy and community environmental groups and spends a great deal of time serving with the TCC (Texas Chemical Council) and ACIT (Association of Chemical Industry of Texas) and working diligently on the Air Conservation Committee, EHS Seminar Committee, Sustainability Committee, and Water & Waste Management Committee. Pugh is also active in the TCEQ Rules and Rulemaking process.

Pugh earned an Engineering Degree from the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science & Master of Science in Environmental Science & Engineering from The University of Maryland. He also completed a Master of Science in Environmental Management from the University of Houston and is currently working on an MBA.

Sponsored by Montrose Environmental | Brought to you by BIC Magazine

We’ll send this information to Montrose Environmental, subject to their privacy policy. BIC Alliance complies with the relevant data protection legislation for your region. If you are in the European Economic Area, this includes the General Data Protection Regulations and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations.