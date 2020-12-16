The ‘missing link’ in Industry 4.0 - Digitizing the field

Why can you track your fast-food pizza, but not see everything in your plant? Or where your rideshare driver is, but not your work progress until the end of the day?

Despite investments in ERP and digital control systems, in the era of Industry 4.0 we still have a gap between our plant goals and the information needed to make decisions. While systems today have enhanced our work, there is still a large gap between the time a work order is opened and when it is closed. What happened during the hours-long timespan? The critical information on the work is lost, and it is too late to take corrective action.

In this webinar, we will explain how the only way to close this gap is with information systems that are collecting the data at the workface.

Speaker

Paul Plauche', General Manager, MobilOps

Paul has a diverse background with 20 years of management in IT and Plants. He currently runs a software division to digitize industrial plants while supporting the Innovation team for Turner Industries.

