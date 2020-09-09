The future of fugitive emissions: Tactics and technology to streamline your LDAR program

Sept. 30 | 11 am

A fugitive emissions program encompasses many steps for a successful result. Various regulations, technologies, and contractors, all working independently from one another, must come together to approve an approach and effective implementation plan.

Imagine if all involved parties worked together and had access to the same information where they could correlate data, collaborate, and provide cost-effective solutions to operate compliant fenceline monitoring and Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs.

Join Montrose experts to explore how a comprehensive fugitive emissions program could benefit your business.

Peter G. Zemek, PhD, SVP, Emerging Technology

Dr. Zemek brings over 30 years of experience integrating emerging technologies into the process and environmental applications for air, soil, and groundwater. As a standard operating procedure, he uses the latest innovations to architect cost-effective and efficient solutions, while solving highly technical requirements and real-world problems.

David Berkowitz, Technical Director, Fenceline Monitoring

David Berkowitz has over 29 years of industry expertise and currently is the fenceline monitoring subject matter expert at Montrose. He is a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, the American Fuel and Petrochemical Association, and the American Chemical Society.

Tanya Jackson, VP, LDAR USA

Tanya Jackson currently leads the U.S. LDAR Division of Montrose as the VP, bringing over nine years of experience in the environmental industry. Tanya is a leader in the LDAR field, holding certifications in Method 21 and OGI Thermography, while also serving as a subject matter expert for industry-related events.

