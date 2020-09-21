The Connected Worker: How technology & data create meaningful safety results

Nov. 4 | 11 a.m.

Learn how to use technology and data to find efficiencies for your projects by increasing safety and productivity with a connected worker solution. Total Safety and Blackline Safety use the most sophisticated technologies available to provide real-time data and analytics to monitor your worker’s gas exposures and other key metrics in an effort to enhance your safety programs and ensure compliance.

Leverage technology and be empowered to make informed decisions faster, using connected technologies and comprehensive data sets to create simple, actionable items to improve worker safety.

This information is compiled into your customized online analytics dashboard to provide you with:

Real-Time Gas Detection Exposure Information

Location Enabled Gas Readings

Faster Response Times During Emergency Situations

All Connected Device Usage Information

Insights into Alerts & Alarms

Speakers:

Clint Palermo, VP of Connected Solutions, Total Safety

Clint Palermo has been in the safety industry for 26 years and with Total Safety for 20 years. He specializes in the development and implementation of connected worker safety solutions. His specialty is in connected gas detection and leveraging data to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance. Palermo is a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a BA in Management.

Lohrasp Seify, Business Lead, Blackline Vision

Lohrasp Seify leads the Blackline Safety analytics team and is an accomplished data scientist with a master’s degree in molecular physics from the University of Calgary Institute for Quantum Science and Technology in Alberta, Canada.

Sponsored by Total Safety | Brought to you by BIC Magazine

