Successful LDAR Program Strategies: Featuring Alternative Work Practice (AWP)

July 10, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

The EPA has found significant widespread noncompliance with Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) in U.S. oil and gas facilities. A number of things can lead to LDAR violations: misinterpretation of the regulations, lack of training, neglected inventories, poor documentation, outdated databases, poor communication, and more. What if we could turn back time 30 years?

How would our programs look if we knew what we know now? Now, with that in mind, how can we transform our current programs with innovative strategies, new technologies (i.e., optical gas imaging) and alternative approaches?

Terrance Trefiak, P.E., Vice President, Montrose Environmental

Terence Trefiak is a Vice President at Montrose Environmental Group. He directs the Target Emission Services division that provides alternative LDAR service solutions across North America. Mr. Trefiak is a Professional Engineer with a degree in chemical engineering. Mr. Trefiak has 18 years of experience in working in environmental management. He has extensive experience in fugitive emission management and his company specializes in providing Optical Gas Imaging for GHG and LDAR compliance. He has a wealth of experience in the use of optical gas imaging (infrared) technology and a variety of other fugitive emission detection and measurement equipment. He was the first person in Canada to use the Flir GasfindIR optical infrared leak detection technology in upstream oil and gas facilities 13 years ago.

Tanya Jackson, Director of Client Accounts, Montrose Environmental

Tanya Jackson is the Director of Client Accounts for Montrose Air Quality Services a division of Montrose Environmental Group. Ms. Jackson specializes in acting as a liaison between clients and regulatory agencies. Her primary focus is client relations ensuring clients have everything they need to run a successful program. She provides technical guidance, regulatory compliance analysis and quality assurance surrounding data management. She enjoys the details required by an LDAR Program and the overwhelming satisfaction of passing a regulatory inspection. Tanya Jackson has a degree specializing in Environmental Toxicology from the University of California, Riverside.

