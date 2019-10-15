Reduce the cost of Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI)

October 30, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

In the worldwide oil and gas industry, the application of epoxy phenolic coatings has been a dominant strategy to obtain high heat resistance and mitigate Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) of both insulated carbon and stainless steel pipes operating up to 446°F (230°C). These coatings, however, are sensitive to over-application, prone to cracking, and costly to repair when damaged. Additionally, if applied below 50oF (10oC) traditional epoxy phenolic coatings do not cure properly and can fail prematurely, and when applied close to this temperature, can impact shop heating costs, maintenance schedules, and productivity.

The genesis and performance of a step-change epoxy coating for high heat resistant service and CUI mitigation is presented. Based on an alkylated amine epoxy technology platform, this next-generation high-temperature coating simplifies coating specifications and is easy to apply on carbon and stainless steel pipe externals for both insulated (CUI) and non-insulated service. Tolerant of over-application, and possessing fast and sub-zero curing characteristics, the alkylated amine epoxy coating enhances shop productivity and reduces project costs, thereby eliminating several challenges seen with traditional epoxy phenolic coatings and reducing the risk of CUI.

A technical benchmarking study will be presented, comparing and contrasting the alkylated amine epoxy technology to a range of traditional solutions for CUI through a series of standardized tests.

Participants can expect

Visitors attending the webinar will gain insight into the challenges of traditional coating technologies for CUI mitigation and how the performance variations of coatings in the same generic technology class can increase both cost and risk of early failure for Oil & Gas projects. They will also gain an understanding of the chemistry behind alkylated amine epoxy technology and how this works to reduce application costs and increase real-world performance in CUI conditions. There will also be a live Q&A session with our panel of experts.

Speakers

George Sykes, Product Manager, Oil & Gas, AkzoNobel

George Sykes is a specialist in temperature-resistant coatings, with six years’ experience in the oil & gas industry. Previous experience in R&D and technical sales, George joined AkzoNobel in the U.K before a secondment to China in 2018.

George has presented at seminars and exhibitions on CUI in Europe, the USA, and India. Most recently in 2019, George presented an analysis of coatings for CUI mitigation at Refining and Petrochemical World (RPW) in Thailand.

Ana Sanséau-Blanchard, Technical Specialist, Marine & Protective Coatings R&D, AkzoNobel

Ana Sanséau-Blanchard is a technical coatings specialist with 10 years of experience in the marine and protective coatings industry. Following seven years in the research and development of new products at AkzoNobel, she is now part of the Global Product Support team for Marine & Protective Coatings, looking after heat resistance and CUI mitigation solutions amongst other technologies.

