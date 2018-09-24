ProRox® vs. Calcium Silicate in Industrial Applications – Perception vs. Reality

October 24, 2018 | 11 a.m. CST | 12 p.m. EST

Both stone wool and calcium silicate are commonly specified insulation materials for high-temperature (up to 1200°F) applications in industrial settings. Selecting an insulation for these important systems requires an understanding of the critical properties that will not only satisfy design requirements, but also contribute to long-term operational success. This fact-based performance comparison will highlight the latest third-party test results and benchmark the two products against the key selection criteria for technical performance including:

Fire resilience

Thermal properties (ASTM C335)

Acoustic capabilities (ISO 15665 / Shell DEP)

Water properties (EN 13472 and ASTM C1763)

Robustness (NAVSEA and durability)

Circularity

The live webinar will be presented on Wednesday, October 24 at 11 a.m. CST, and will be hosted by Engineering and Business Development Manager, Jack Blundell. Jack has more than eight years of experience in the insulation industry. During his career, he has served in various roles which also includes technical support, product management, and specifications. Jack received his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University, and his Masters of Business Administration from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A and the end of the presentation and may submit questions directly to the presenter.

This webinar is intended to provide designers, specifiers, and engineers of industrial insulation systems with important research regarding the technical performance of ProRox® and calcium silicate, and allow him/her to select the appropriate insulation material that best meets the design requirements of industrial projects.

All webinar attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion that may be submitted for Professional Development Hour Credits*.