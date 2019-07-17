Preventing heat exchanger failure and downtime with combined mechanical tube cleaning & NDT

August 28, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

Interested in a safer, more efficient approach to cleaning your heat exchanger tubes? Attend this webinar and learn about Conco’s TruFit™, HydroDrill™ and Excaliber™ tube cleaning systems.

Using safe, low-pressure water in conjunction with a variety of pigs, brushes and drill bits specifically sized to your tube I.D.s, these systems work together to thoroughly remove deposits from your heat exchanger tubes. No more worries about hydroblasting at 20,000 to 40,000 PSI. Conco’s TruFit systems operate at under 700 PSI.

In addition to the safety offered by utilizing low pressure water, these systems also have smaller crews and a much smaller footprint than hydroblasting. This allows the equipment to be placed much closer to the heat exchanger, reducing the size of the work area and safety zone. Also, by contacting the full length of the tubes, Conco’s systems provide thorough removal of deposits including at the ends and around any bends, areas often left untouched by hydroblasting.

In North America alone, thousands of outages per year are attributed to tube failures costing the industry hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production and repair. To help mitigate this problem, power plants have created protocols and procedures designed to locate and plug tubes on the verge of failure before they become an issue. Non-Destructive testing helps to prevent forced outages by detecting various defects such as pitting, cracking, corrosion, erosion, grooving, steam impingement and tube-support fretting that cause tube failures.

This presentation will also take an in-depth look at Eddy Current Testing and how it works. It will cover when to test, what can be detected and tube damage mechanisms, as well as testing requirements and the need for a test probe with multiple frequencies.

