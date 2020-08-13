Prevent death and injuries from dropped objects

Did you know that dropped objects during work at height are a little known, big problem on the job site?

Most recent annual statistics cite 278 deaths caused by dropped objects in the U.S. and 52,700 injuries – making dropped objects the third-leading occupational safety hazard. Employers paid out $5.2 billion in worker compensation claims because objects fell from at-height work sites onto people below. Drops also cause lost productivity from retrieving items, environmental contamination, and damage to infrastructure below.

There are specialized training, procedures, and products designed to reduce and eliminate drop hazards in the oil and gas industry, yet many companies aren’t aware of them.

Join us for a comprehensive webinar on dropped objects safety:

How to create a drops prevention program

Prevention program and procedures

Responsibilities of workers, supervisors, managers

Common mistakes and best practices

Dropped objects prevention products

Procurements and site tool requirements

Reporting

Standards

Training

Speaker

Matt Moreau, Product Manager, Dropped Tools, Pure Safety Group (PSG)

Matt is a leader in dropped tools prevention innovation. He’s on the team that designs drop-prevention products at PSG, including the company’s latest advancement – the Stronghold® Quick-Switch® System, which allows for the safe hand-off and transfer of tools while keeping them 100% tied off to avoid drops. Matt is also the chairperson of the first-ever dropped objects prevention committee of the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA).

