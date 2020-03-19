April 15 | 11 AM

U.S. construction labor demand is expected to outpace labor supply over the next five years, with the total number of unfilled construction jobs growing from 200,000 in 2017 to 856,000 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On April 15 , Reuters Events will go live with its most exciting webinar to date, Cultivating Downstream’s Next Leaders. The webinar welcomes some the leading names to its panel to discuss the downstream workforce of tomorrow and how we get there.

Erika Jefferson, Mid-Term Coordinator- Refining Supply & Optimization – BP, and President and Co-Founder of Black Women in Science & Engineering

Erika is a results-driven and highly accomplished Product Management and Business Development professional with solid qualifications in managing multiple large accounts and successfully developing strong client relationships.

Her current role at BP provides support for crude and feedstock and refinery operations for all three US refineries, evolving from cycle to cycle within the annual planning timeframe, and ensuring that this evolution in terms of volumes, activities and gross margin impact is rolled up into the North America Supply Review Process with appropriate granularity. Erika is also the President and Founder of Black Women in Science and Engineering (BWISE), bridging the leadership gap for Black Women in STEM.

