LDAR Program Strategies: What you need to know about Alternative Work Practice

October 28 | 11 a.m. CDT

Why is Alternative Work Practice (AWP) not more widely used in LDAR programs? This webinar will educate you on the important differences between the conventional monitoring approach for fugitive emissions and the AWP approach.

Since 2015, industry expert Terence Trefiak has been using Optical Gas Imaging to meet the various LDAR requirements of natural gas processing clients by following the Method 21 AWP.

Released in 2008, the AWP provides the option of using OGI technology to replace “conventional” TVA-type LDAR equipment for Method 21 facility inspections, using specialized, filtered infrared cameras that provide real-time video of hydrocarbon gas leaks invisible to the human eye. This webinar will feature real-world case study data from gas processing facilities that compare survey results from both AWP and conventional monitoring. Program managers won’t want to miss this opportunity to educate themselves on the future of fugitive emissions monitoring.

Key takeaways will include:

Differences between AWP and conventional monitoring, (i.e., Method 21)

Benefits of AWP, including financial and safety advantages

Examples of survey costs, durations and videos of real-time leaks

Presenter:

Terence Trefiak, PE

Terence Trefiak brings over 19 years of industry experience to the Montrose team where he currently serves as Vice President of LDAR, Canada. Prior to joining the Montrose team, Terence worked in various engineering positions for companies such as ConocoPhillips and BJ Services.