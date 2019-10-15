Latest Advancements in Air Measurement Technologies

Technician controlling air quality of heating equipment

November 13, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

Changes to EPA test methods and new technology play an increasingly important role in improving stack and ambient testing. The goal of these changes is to provide improved method performance, faster results, and reduced costs.

This webinar will highlight several of the recent method changes, discuss best practices for each method, identify areas of concern, and help the attendees understand what’s important to ensure successful test performance. The speakers will also share some recent advancements in real-time test solutions for ambient and source measurements at low concentrations (PPT), describe remotely managed and monitored temporary CEMS for criteria and hazardous air pollutants, share preliminary results from a test trial in conjunction with the EPA on the feasibility of drones for conducting RATAs, and share what’s on the horizon for optical remote sensing of industrial fence line locations.

This is a must-attend for environmental managers responsible for air quality compliance at industrial facilities.

Speakers

Peter Zemek, PhD, Senior Vice President, Montrose Environmental

Dr. Zemek is a Senior Vice President at Montrose Environmental. He leads the emerging technologies team and has worked in the environmental field for over 30 years. He holds a patent and patent applications on laser technologies and sits on the Dept of Commerce Trade Liberalization sub-committee (ETTAC) and other boards of trade lobby groups.

Dr. Zemek has performed optical instrumental testing and product development in more than 23 countries. He has performed volcanic optical remote sensing on several volcanic plumes and is presently working on open path and sensor fence-line measurements and State of the Art technologies such as quantum cascade lasers (QCL) and proton transfer time of flight mass spectrometry (PTR-TOF-MS). He received his B.S., M.S., and Doctorate degrees from Rutgers University.

Dan Fitzgerald, Vice President, Montrose Environmental

Mr. Fitzgerald is a Vice President at Montrose Environmental. He leads initiatives that support the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical marketplaces. He has 41 years’ experience as a leader in stack emissions and ambient air measurement services. His extensive experience began as a contract team member to USEPA that specialized in stack test methods development, emissions evaluations of industrial source categories and new methods validations studies.

Mr. Fitzgerald has spent the majority of the last 30 years working with clientele associated with upstream, midstream and downstream oil production and processing as well as consulting and testing many of the petrochemical facilities around the United States.

