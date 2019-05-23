IVS to hold M&A webinar: ‘Let’s make a deal!'

IVS Investment Banking - Houston, Texas

June 26, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

IVS Investment Banking, a leading provider of merger and acquisition (M&A), recapitalization, management-led buyout, private placement and consulting services, will host a webinar Wednesday, June 26 titled “Let’s make a deal!”

The webinar will cover a variety of topics and lessons learned in M&A. Panelists include Tanner Moran, managing director at Hastings Equity Partners; Robert Viguet, partner at Porter Hedges LLP; and John Zapalac, managing director at IVS Investment Banking. IVS President Thomas Brinsko will moderate the session.

The webinar will cover the following areas of interest:

How to best prepare your company for a sale

Who should be on your “deal team”

A review of the common deal process

Most frequently used valuation methods (and what your business is really worth)

Typical deal structures and when to use them

Identifying buyers for your business

Confidentiality issues and how to deal with them

“Most business owners are reluctant to enter a seminar setting with a large group that might disclose they are considering a sale,” said Brinsko. “We are proud to offer a webinar wherein business owners can learn the information they need and also ask confidential questions from behind a computer screen.”

To learn about preparing for a sale, viewers will hear from the experts on when and how to prepare company management structure, processes, financials and data; how owners are involved after a sale; considerations for family/partners and staff; and how to time your exit. Viewers will also have the opportunity to learn about EBITDA, how businesses are valued, who makes up the “deal team” of a merger or acquisition, the variety of deal structures and details about each, how to buy or sell a business, and what to do to make it to the closing.

The speakers will also discuss “war stories.” Viewers will hear testimonials from the three speakers and what they wish they had known before. Coming from a variety of business backgrounds, speakers will each offer a unique perspective that will help viewers understand the many intricacies of M&A.

Speakers:

Tanner Moran, Managing Director, Hastings Equity Partners

Tanner D. Moran is a Managing Director with Hastings Equity Partners, a Houston based private equity fund investing in small to mid-sized energy and industrial services businesses. Tanner’s primary responsibility is leading the firms Business Development efforts. In addition to his role as Managing Director at Hastings, Tanner serves on the firm’s Investment Committee, the Board of Directors for several privately-held, energy services companies, the Energy Advisory Board at the University of Houston, and the Board of Directors for ACG Houston.

Robert J. Viguet, Partner, Porter Hedges LLP

Bert Viguet is a partner in the corporate practice group of Porter Hedges LLP. He assists clients with business organization, acquisition, and finance transactions. He advises executives, boards of directors, independent board committees, and entreprenuers regarding transactinos, corporate finance and corporate governance matters. His practice includes domestic and international transaction and regularly involves energy, energy service, and technology companies.

John Zapalac, Managing Director, IVS Investment Banking

John Zapalac joined IVS Investment Banking in January 2007 as Managing Director. He is responsible for originating, processing and ultimately closing investment banking assignments. Zapalac has been involved in the investment banking industry since 1994, primarily working on middle-market leveraged buyout transactions.

Moderator:

Thomas Brinsko, President, BIC Alliance

Thomas Brinsko is a former contracts attorney for Exxon Mobil Corp. and Key Petroleum. In 1999,he joined BIC Alliance and became president in 2002. Brinsko was involved in the founding of BIC Recruiting as well as its first placement. Brinsko received an undergraduate degree in business from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana - Lafayette) and a juris doctorate from Louisiana State University’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

Sponsored by IVS Investment Banking | Brought to you by BIC Magazine