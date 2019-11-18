Introduction to Cathodic Protection

Refinery, Maintenance

Cathodic protection plays an important role in protecting piping, tanks, marine structures and other infrastructure in most petrochemical and industrial facilities.

The presentation will discuss:

The basics of cathodic protection (CP) systems

The differences between impressed current and sacrificial systems

The various impressed current systems (distributed bed, deep well, the linear anode.)

Applications where cathodic protection should be considered.

The webinar will also review the required elements of a thorough CP audit, including facility piping designs, water analysis, and soil testing to determine the risk of corrosion and the need for cathodic protection.

Finally, the webinar will touch on the installation, maintenance and ongoing testing requirements recommended to ensure that the systems provide a lifetime of corrosion protection for the structures intended being protected.

Speakers

Ted Huck, Director of Manufacturing and Quality Assurance, MATCOR, Inc.

Ted Huck has been with MATCOR for over 17 years and has been involved in technical sales for 25+ years helping to provide value-added solutions to client problems in a variety of industries and applications.

He has published numerous technical articles and is a frequent presenter on a variety of corrosion, cathodic protection, integrity management, and AC Mitigation topics to numerous NACE and industry-specific conferences both within the United States and around the globe.

