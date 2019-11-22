Improving asset life, safety and CO2 emissions with robotic cleaning solutions

Tube Tech

How clean is clean? Oftentimes, refineries accept asset cleanliness levels of 30, 40 or 50%. In this first-look webinar hosted by Tube Tech International, find out why you should be setting your fouling removal standard at a minimum of 90% clean, the operational and environmental benefits new fouling removal technology can deliver.

Chat with the R&D team behind the multi-million-dollar R&D investment. Next-generation robotics and Shell Side Jet – launching in 2020 to deliver the world’s first solution to guarantee cleaning of the external shell side to near-design thermal efficiency.

Why we need to raise standards in fouling removal:

Fired heaters require more energy than any other asset on site, and if a fired heater is even one or two percent inefficient, it can consume over a million dollars in fuel over the course of a year. Higher fuel consumption also results in a higher stack temperature. A higher stack temperature causes heat stress on tubes, creating uneven expansion and irregular heat distribution, which potentially leads to tube failure.

By adopting automated, engineered solutions, asset life is significantly increased while safety standards are also improved. The result is often a dramatic drop in stack temperature which improves throughput, a reduction in CO2 emissions and an asset that is restored to near design thermal efficiency.

Tube Tech International are experts in the field of fouling removal techniques and aim to show you how robotic methods are improving industry standards and providing clients around the world with six-figure savings.

Speakers

Jon Camp, Managing Director, Tube Tech International

Jon joined Tube Tech International Ltd. in 2017. Since then, Jon and his team have introduced a comprehensive research and development program, aimed at innovating world-class fouling removal solutions.

Having secured multi-million dollar European Union Horizon 2020 funding, Tube Tech is celebrating its most successful year to date, under the directorship of Jon.

Christian Chanel, Vice President, Tube Tech International

Christian joined Tube Tech in 2013 in a technical sales role. In 2018, Christian moved to Houston, Texas to become Vice President of Tube Tech International Inc., the U.S. branch of Tube Tech.

Christian has a wealth of knowledge of the North American oil and gas industry, as well as fouling removal best practices.

Derek Sumsion, Research & Development Manager, Tube Tech International

Derek re-joined Tube Tech in 2018 from next-generation sequencing specialists DNAe, where he helped lead the 50 million-dollar PISCES Project.

Derek now heads up the R&D team, developing next-generation fouling removal solutions such as Shell Side Jet™, launching in March 2020.

Adam Stephenson, Mechanical Design Engineer, Tube Tech International

Adam joined Tube Tech in 2018 bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of development from concept through design from his 30 years’ experience of industrial design, product development and manufacturing.

Adam is responsible for assembly and testing of design concepts and is first response for technical issues.

