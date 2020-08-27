CLC Lodging: Managing your workforce travel in a rapidly changing economy

Sept. 16 | 11 a.m.

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy and travel in the U.S. has pushed businesses to adjust their workforce travel programs to ensure their employees’ safety and control costs. Companies with teams that travel have been forced to reconcile a lot of moving parts: the fast-paced environment of the industry itself, changing hotel reservations based on travel advisories, and staying within their company’s budget.

CLC Lodging dramatically streamlines lodging programs to save businesses time and money at every step. During this webinar, CLC’s Lodging experts will detail how a comprehensive lodging solution can help businesses manage and protect their investment in workforce travel, even as the economy and travel patterns shift.

Key takeaways include:

Scaling programs to meet your company’s unique workforce travel needs

Limiting risks by ensuring traveler safety with the duty of care and traveler support for over 1.2 million travelers

Controlling costs with CLC’s pre-negotiated rates and lodging spend visibility, saving companies $420 million a year

Learn more about streamlining the management of your company's travel by registering for this webinar today.

Speaker

April Chaney, CLC Lodging’s National Director of Sales

Chaney works alongside CFOs and executives to provide solutions that streamline lodging programs and generate real savings for companies that have workforce and project lodging needs.

She has partnered with companies in the energy industry throughout the last 10 years, assisting them in controlling and managing lodging costs. April’s collaborative approach allows her to understand each of her clients’ unique needs and objectives, and provide a program best suited to reach their goals.

April’s contact information:

859.368.0014

