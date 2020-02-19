Driving next level safety outcomes – Trends oil & gas safety professionals need to know about

March 18 | 11 am

New decade, new perspective. Discover the top five trends forecasted to hit the oil and gas industry in 2020, and learn how they will impact you, your safety programs, and your company.

Our experts will provide cover actions you can take to make the most of these trends while future-proofing your safety initiatives and operational performance overall. We’ll also cover ways to protect against any negative impacts they may pose. This session is ideal for safety professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve through the adoption of technology.

Attendees will have a deeper understanding of how incident management is fundamental to effective Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) management within the oil and gas industry. In addition, they will walk away with insights to reporting, increased visibility to metrics, and increase the business value of the EHSQ departments in high-risk verticals.

Speakers

EHS Speaker: TBA

Trevor Bronson, Corporate Strategy Associate, Intelex

Trevor Bronson’s Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) experience is diverse. At utility company PPL and automotive manufacturer Tesla Motors, he worked as an EHS practitioner to achieve improved EHS compliance and performance. As a senior analyst at independent EHS research firm Verdantix, Trevor supported corporate entities with selecting and optimizing their EHS technologies while also guiding EHS software vendors to broad market success. At paint manufacturer Benjamin Moore, he maintained and expanded their use of EHS technologies as a system analyst.

Now, at Intelex, Trevor uses his vast industry experience to work as both a senior product marketing manager for EHS products and a corporate strategy associate helping derive and execute Intelex’s near and long-term strategic goals.

