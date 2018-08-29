Digital Transformation: The Journey to 360⁰ STO Optimization

× Expand Mobideo webinar graphic - Oct. 2018

Presented by: Paul Muir, Mobideo & Steve Pipkin, KAP Project Services

The journey to 360⁰ Shutdown, Turnaround and Outage optimization requires systems and proven methodologies spanning the five main components of an STO event; scoping and definition, planning, scheduling, execution and post event analysis.

Mobideo and KAP will present solutions and lessons learned from hundreds of turnarounds and discuss how a balanced investment in improving STO performance throughout the full lifecycle of the event will move you closer to on-time and on-budget performance.

You will hear how to:

Develop a strategic premise for your event

Develop scope and prepare to secure funding

Improve planning by leveraging historical data, collaborating on a common platform, and expanding planning to include the whole event

Improve scheduling using techniques to manage risk

Make better decisions faster in real-time during execution

Collect information for data-driven lessons learned sessions

Speakers:

Paul Muir, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Mobideo

Following a short career as a Marine Engineer, Muir graduated from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh with an honors degree in the then new field of Computer-Aided Engineering. After a period as a practicing design engineer at Unisys, Muir entered the IT industry ultimately acquiring and growing the UK’s largest Computer Aided Design (CAD) system value-added reseller.

In 1997, Muir founded McLaren Software with a focus on Asset Intensive Industries including Oil & Gas, Utilities and Construction. The business gained a market leadership position and international footprint with 60% of revenues in North America and significant businesses in Europe and Australia.

Muir has helped many Fortune 2000 companies improve Capital Project and MRO performance and compliance by leveraging enterprise software and cloud solutions focused on Project Controls, Contract Management, Mobility, and Business Process Management.

Today, at Mobideo, Muir continues to work with customers to leverage the emerging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, and Analytics technology to drive service operations transformation in the Oil & Gas, Chemical, Aviation and Power Industries.

Steve Pipkin, Sr. Project Manager/SME, KAP Project Services

After almost 20 years managing industrial construction projects, Pipkin was called on to bring his project controls knowledge and project management experience to the turnaround and outage arena.

Since 2002, Pipkin has continued to apply project management principles to improve turnaround readiness and predictability to what is often an unpredictable event. Throughout his career, Pipkin has been an innovator of processes and tools designed to improve efficiency, quality and achieve repeatable results.

While at KAP Project services, he has lead some of the most challenging projects including plant-wide turnarounds and client consulting roles while enhancing the tools and services that KAP provides.

Sponsored by Mobideo | Brought to you by BIC Magazine