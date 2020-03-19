Digital reliability: 24/7 real-time machinery diagnostics

Dynamics Scientific Production Center has spent nearly 3 decades developing the COMPACS System for real-time machinery diagnostics in process facilities.

With the COMPACS System, you can achieve optimal reliability through real-time monitoring of vibration as well as other parameters. Through the system’s Artificial Intelligence, process facility teams will get real-time feedback on the health of machinery as well as specific prescriptions for maintenance and repair before catastrophic issues occur. The system detects and identifies root causes of malfunctions several minutes, hours or even days before equipment failure.

When it comes to the reliability of equipment in process facilities, it is imperative that operators, managers, and maintenance teams have a clear picture of each machine’s health in real-time. COMPACS represents a paradigm shift from sudden equipment failures to early detection and identification of issues. What does this mean for your facility?

You can virtually eliminate all accidents and fires and knowing the real-time health of all the equipment in your facility empowers you to schedule maintenance and repairs in the most cost-effective manner possible.

Speaker:

Andrey Kostyukov, President, Dynamics Scientific Production Center

Andrey Vladimirovich Kostyukov was born in Omsk in 1970. In 1996 he finished at Omsk State University majoring in “Economics and Production Management”. Since 1991 Andrey V. Kostyukov has held the positions of accountant, chief accountant, and CFO at NPC DYNAMICA. In 2001 he was appointed as First Deputy of Director General and became responsible for sales and marketing. In 2007 he earned his Ph.D. in Economics after presenting a dissertation on the subject of “Organizational and Economic Mechanism of Equipment Operation Under Real-Time Health Monitoring (In the Case of Oil-Refining)”.

In July of 2015 he was appointed as Director General (CEO) and joined the Board of directors of NPC DYNAMICA. In July 2016, with the approval of the Board of Directors, he established the subsidiary DYNAMICS Scientific Production Center USA, Inc. The new subsidiary is headquartered in Houston, TX, where he serves as President. Andrey V. Kostyukov participates at well-known international conferences as a speaker. His articles have been published in leading magazines such as "Oil & Gas Journal Russia“, “Eurasia Processing”,

