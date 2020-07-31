Conco’s Mechanical Heat Exchanger Tube Cleaning with Wet and Dry Applications

Conco logo

August 12 @ 11 am CT

Interested in a safer, more efficient approach to cleaning your condenser and heat exchanger tubes? Attend this webinar and learn about Conco’s TruFit™, HydroDrill™ and Excaliber™ tube cleaning systems. Using safe, low-pressure water in conjunction with a variety of pigs, brushes and drill bits specifically manufactured to the size of your tube I.D.s, these systems work together to thoroughly remove deposits from your heat exchanger tubes. No more worries about hydroblasting at 20,000 to 40,000 PSI. Conco’s TruFit systems operate at under 700 PSI. In addition to the safety offered by utilizing low-pressure water, these systems also use smaller crews, promoting social distancing, and have a much smaller footprint than hydroblasting. This allows the equipment to be placed much closer to the heat exchanger reducing the size of the work area and safety zone. Also, by contacting the full length of the tubes, Conco’s systems provide a thorough removal of deposits including at the ends and around any bends, areas often left untouched by hydroblasting.

Have exchangers with refractory in your Sulfur Recovery Unit that cause challenges for cleaning? Conco has dry cleaning applications that successfully clean these difficult deposits that have specific containment requirements. Attend this webinar to learn more about Conco’s wet and dry-cleaning methods.

