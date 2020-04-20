Challenges. Solutions. Results – Better safety solutions for improved turnarounds and operations

May 20 | 11 am

We work in a dynamic industry with unique challenges. The safety solutions you implement onsite can impact the success of your daily operations and your next shutdown or turnaround project. High labor costs, lost equipment, inefficient staffing, and unreliable technology cannot not only increase the cost of your projects but can delay the completion and cause daily headaches.

With today’s technology, it is possible to create highly customized solutions that solve your biggest challenges.

In this webinar, we will explore real case scenarios where typical challenges were resolved and outcomes were improved. Some solutions we will explore include:

Gas Detection needs are specific to every plant and unit. Whether its area monitoring or personal protection, we understand those needs and have proven solutions that will minimize your equipment investment and maintenance costs.

Lost equipment, inefficient staffing, urgent product needs, and equipment failure are common issues you will encounter when running a turnaround. Pre-project consults and planning can help choose the right safety solutions. By utilizing advanced reporting software systems, these solutions can be implemented and address these needs.

Unmanned material management systems can save time, labor and reduce lost equipment costs year-round. Learn how the largest chemical plant in the Gulf Coast area has created greater efficiencies using this system.

Speakers:

John Sloss, Senior Vice President - Service Operations

John has been employed at Draeger for over 20 years and has 30 years of Operations leadership in various Industries. John was relocated to Houston late 2014 to establish Draeger’s US Safety headquarters and establish the structure to provide Rental, shutdown and everyday service to our Industry customers. He currently oversees all Service and Project Operations for Draeger in the USA including our Medical and Safety division.

Daniel Mattiuzzo, Director of Business Development – Rental and Safety Services

As a safety professional for more than 15 years, Daniel has supported and managed dozens of large scale turnarounds in many countries, working alongside some of the industry's household names. In collaboration with companies such as Exxon, Shell, Dow, Marathon, and many others, Daniel has introduced new technological advancements that have resulted in safety improvements, cost savings, and efficiency gains. Since 2015, Daniel has worked to develop Draeger's Rental and Safety Services business in Houston, Texas.

