Acoustic insulation solutions for industrial pipe applications

Industrial environments are known to be noisy with high sound levels that in many cases, require hearing protection. Each facility is different and while acoustic data often exist for the equipment in use, a different approach is needed to address the piping that connects the equipment together.

Attend this webinar and learn about sound-absorbing insulation material and the benefits of managing insertion loss to achieve acoustic performance to meet or exceed ISO 15665 and ASTM industry requirements. Owens Corning® Thermafiber® Pro Section WR, made with Paroc® technology, is a mineral wool pipe insulation engineered to meet the toughest industrial specifications and conditions. It is capable of excellent noise reduction and sound absorption thanks to its high density, optimal fiber structure, and air permeability.

Witness a solutions-based approach to creating systems, using industrial mineral wool and cellular glass to provide acoustic performance in service temperatures ranging from cryogenic to extreme heat environments. If you are concerned about reducing the potential for hearing loss and ambient facility noises, don’t miss this webinar to understand the acoustic properties and benefits of cellular glass and industrial mineral wool insulation for pipes, valves, and flanges.

Speakers

Doug Fast, Technical Leader

Fast is a Professional Engineer (PE) and Technical Leader for Owens Corning's Industrial Mineral Wool product offerings. He has more than 20 years of experience in the insulation material industry working in product testing, technical services and new product development. Fast has contributed to the industrial insulation industry through participation with ASTM; as well as, leading technical education topics such as acoustics, CUI, and personnel protection.

Alec Cusick, Technical Services Engineer

Cusick is a Technical Services Engineer for the Industrial FOAMGLAS® business at Owens Corning. Prior to his current role, he was in technical sales for fiberglass and mineral wool mechanical insulation at Owens Corning. Cusick is an ITC Certified Level 1 Infrared Thermographer and an NIA Certified Insulation Energy Appraiser.

