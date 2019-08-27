Access Optimization: How can it reduce scaffold costs at your facility?

September 18, 2019 | 11 a.m. CT

Access optimization experts demonstrate how WorkFace Planning (WFP) and Advanced Work Package (AWP) techniques can save scaffold costs on refinery turnarounds, maintenance and capital work. Attendees will hear case studies with savings from 5% to 20% through improved productivity, less equipment, smaller crews, fewer project interruptions and significantly less modifications.

Through this webinar, one can learn about a baseline plan, including the use of laser scanning, 3D surveys and point clouds to create 3D models for virtual planning. Sample work packages will show enhanced scopes for scaffold in the WorkFace, location in the plant, material data and design data. Finally, attendees will discover how tag management best practices benefit the build, dismantle, modify and inspection stages.

Speakers

Rick Dunlap, Vice President, Technical Services, BrandSafway

Rick Dunlap joined BrandSafway in November of 2007 as vice president of field operations and has over 30 years in the industry. Dunlap has supported many key initiatives including enhancing specialty services capabilities within the organization such as metallizing, corrosion under insulation and more. He has served many industry organizations as a board member or chairman focused on craft training, safety and legislative initiatives. Dunlap’s passions are project management, project control, LEAN and WorkFace Planning. As the vice president of Technical Services, Dunlap leads the organization’s group dedicated to driving best-in-class field execution process innovation, mobility and more.

Vince Darder, Manager, Technical Services, BrandSafway

Vince Darder is Manager of a technical services group that provides international support in a variety of areas such as advanced work packaging/work face planning, estimating, project controls, innovative products and technology implementations. Darder has over 35 years of Trade and Management experience in a variety of markets including power (fossil, gas and nuclear), commercial, refining, chemicals and LNG. Prior to his current role, Darder served as branch manager in Beaumont Texas.

