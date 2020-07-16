Best Practices for a Successful Method 325 Fenceline Monitoring Program

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires low-level monitoring of benzene at fencelines of refineries across the U.S. Facilities have been collecting compliance data for these programs for over two years; however, there are still lingering questions regarding monitor siting, laboratory measurements, data quality, and reporting as well as more current issues regarding troublesome sources, data evaluation from a regulatory vs. risk assessment standpoint, and next-steps post-Corrective Action Plan.

During this panel discussion, you will hear from several subject matter experts on fenceline monitoring from the regulatory, refinery, and testing perspectives. Our industry panelists will guide you through best practices, lessons learned, and provide a roadmap for developing and maintaining a successful monitoring program.

Key Takeaways Include:

Expert interpretation of work practice documents EPA Methods 325A and 325B

Industry perspective and lessons learned

Regulatory Insight

Speakers

David Berkowitz

Fenceline Monitoring Testing Expert

Montrose Environmental

David Berkowitz brings over 29 years of industry expertise to the Montrose team where he currently works as our Fenceline Monitoring Testing expert. David has presented multiple papers on Method 325B, and most recently spoke to Benzene Fenceline Monitoring Emission Source Identification at the 2019 4C Environmental Conference. During his tenure with Montrose, he was the lead in establishing Enthalpy Analytical’s fenceline monitoring program. Prior to joining Enthalpy, he worked for Triangle Laboratories. David is a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, the American Fuel and Petrochemical Association, and the American Chemical Society. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University.

Victoria Croft

Associate Environmental Engineer

Valero Energy Corporation

Victoria Croft joined the Valero team full time in 2017 as an Associate Environmental Engineer at their Memphis Refinery where she provided support to both the Environmental Department and Operations for multiple environmental compliance programs. She then moved on to a Process Engineering role at Valero’s Memphis Refinery where she provided engineering and operational support for units including the hydrogen plant, crude units, flare gas recovery, flare system, waste water treatment, and tank farm. She has been a part of the Refining Corporate Environmental Department in San Antonio since 2019 where she has been the main Benzene Fenceline Coordinator for the company as well as providing general refinery support. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University.

Gerri Garwood

Measurement Policy Group in the Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Gerri Garwood has worked at the Environmental Protection Agency for 9 years in the Measurement Policy Group in the Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards. Her responsibilities include assisting NSPS and NESHAP rule writers with monitoring and testing issues, implementing OAQPS’s electronic reporting program, and emissions factor development. She previously spent 11 years working for Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality in a variety of roles including reviewing RCRA and HWC MACT test plans and reports, air permitting, and managing the stack testing and air quality modeling group. She holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Louisiana.

Sabine S. Lange, Ph.D., DABT

Section Manager for the Toxicology, Risk Assessment, and Research Division

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

Dr. Sabine Lange is the section manager for the Toxicology, Risk Assessment, and Research Division at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Dr. Lange’s responsibilities include overseeing health effects risk assessments and the development of chemical toxicity factors; and coordinating and conducting research activities. Dr. Lange serves as a technical resource for the State and citizens of Texas for human health and environmental risk assessment, especially related to air and water quality. She is also a member of the US EPA’s chartered Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC). Dr. Lange completed a Ph.D. and post-doctoral training in biochemistry and molecular carcinogenesis at the University of Texas at Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Lange is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.

