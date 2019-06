Louisiana Chemical Dismantling Company., Inc. (LCDC) has been immersed in a tradition of single-source, industrial demolition and contracting that began in 1973 with the start of Invirex Demolition, Inc.

LCDC brings a nationwide reach and world-class resources to a broad range of projects. The company's structural, civil, and safety engineers often work with consultants, environmental specialists, as well as local, state, and federal agencies, to execute each phase of the plan.