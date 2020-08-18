Portable wash trailer

×
Our quickest deploying wash pad - sets up in minutes Provides a 30'x30' wash surface with pop-up walls.
- Fully self-contained semi trailer unfolds using hydraulics to form a 30’x30’ wash containment pad
- Available with or without walls and ramps
- Our easiest wash pad to transport and setup
- Grated top surface keeps equipment and workers up out of the wastewater while washing
- 6,000-gallon holding capacity
- Also great for secondary containment
- Built very tough with heavy construction equipment in mind
- Can be connected to a water reclaim system
- Patent pending
For more information visit their website.
*video has no sound