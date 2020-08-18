Portable wash trailer

Our quickest deploying wash pad - sets up in minutes Provides a 30'x30' wash surface with pop-up walls.

  • Fully self-contained semi trailer unfolds using hydraulics to form a 30’x30’ wash containment pad
  • Available with or without walls and ramps
  • Our easiest wash pad to transport and setup 
  • Grated top surface keeps equipment and workers up out of the wastewater while washing
  • 6,000-gallon holding capacity
  • Also great for secondary containment
  • Built very tough with heavy construction equipment in mind
  • Can be connected to a water reclaim system
  • Patent pending 

For more information visit their website.

*video has no sound

