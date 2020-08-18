Portable wash trailer

×

Our quickest deploying wash pad - sets up in minutes Provides a 30'x30' wash surface with pop-up walls.

Fully self-contained semi trailer unfolds using hydraulics to form a 30’x30’ wash containment pad

Available with or without walls and ramps

Our easiest wash pad to transport and setup

Grated top surface keeps equipment and workers up out of the wastewater while washing

6,000-gallon holding capacity

Also great for secondary containment

Built very tough with heavy construction equipment in mind

Can be connected to a water reclaim system

Patent pending

