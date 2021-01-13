TXOGA 2020 Annual Energy & Economic impact report

×

According to data from the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), the Texas oil and natural gas industry paid $13.9 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2020, funds that directly support Texas schools, teachers, roads, infrastructure and essential services.

TXOGA President Todd Staples hosted a media briefing today to share the Association’s Annual Energy & Economic Impact Report and outline a policy Roadmap to Recovery. “Even in an extremely difficult year, the Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to contribute tremendously to state and local tax coffers, while fortifying our energy security and leading the way in innovation and investment that is advancing environmental progress,” said Staples. “The ongoing recovery of the oil and natural gas industry is essential to the state’s continuing economic improvement.”