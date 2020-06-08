Economic Alliance: Trucking industry vital to Gulf Coast's oil and gas industry

×
Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Chad Burke discusses how the trucking industry is vital to the oil and gas industry along the Gulf Coast. Hear this topic and more at the Downstream Virtual Conference on June 9-11, 2020.
Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Chad Burke discusses how the trucking industry is vital to the oil and gas industry along the Gulf Coast. Hear this topic and more at the Downstream Virtual Conference on June 9-11, 2020.
Copyright © 2020 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.