Top 3 most viewed articles week of February 1, 2019

Exxon OK's project to nearly double size of Texas refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. has given final approval to an expansion that would nearly double the size of its 365,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, making it the largest in the United States. Construction on the project is expected to begin this year after a final investment decision, and estimated the work would be completed in 2022.

Celanese may build $425MM acetic acid plant in Pasadena

Celanese is deciding whether to construct a $425 million acetic acid facility at its Clear Lake complex in Pasadena, Texas, that would have an annual capacity of 800,000 metric tons with the option for future expansion.

Magellan eyes Freeport, Texas as spot for crude export terminal

Magellan Midstream Partners LP has begun talks with companies developing crude transportation assets in Freeport, Texas, as it considers building a U.S. crude export terminal there instead of its previously planned spot off Corpus Christi.

