Top 3 most viewed articles week of February 11, 2019

Chevron to buy Texas refinery from Brazil's Petrobras

Unofficially, Chevron is expected to finalize a deal with Petrobras to acquire a 112,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas in 1Q 2019. The plant is currently operated by Pasadena Refining System Inc., a Texas-based unit of Brazil's state-run oil firm, Petrobras.

Is the skilled labor gap a threat to operational safety?

With the inherent complexity of the petrochemical infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals is more crucial than ever to ensure safety in construction and operations. According to a recent survey conducted by USG Corp. and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 58 percent of organizations reported that workers with insufficient skills are increasing safety risks.

ExxonMobil, Qatar Petroleum to proceed with Golden Pass LNG Export project

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum said today they have made a final investment decision to proceed with development of the Golden Pass LNG export project located in Sabine Pass, Texas. Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2019 and the facility is expected to start up in 2024.

