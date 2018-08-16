SMRP's 12th Annual Maintenance & Reliability Symposium

Former Chair of SMRP and Director of Reliability at Phillips 66, Chad Broussard connects with BIC's Jeremy Osterberger at the 12th Annual Maintenance & Reliability Symposium.

BIC's Jeremy Osterberger with Al Ekelmans, senior reliability engineer at Air Liquide after Ekelmans presentation “Improving Equipment Reliability with Predictive Analytics”

George Perrett of Industrial Safety Training visits with BIC Magazines Robin Dupre at the 12th Annual Maintenance & Reliability Symposium.

Shawn Johnson of UE Systems shares UE's plant reliability services with Chad Latta of Westlake Chemical.

Brian Kelly of Mobideo, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine, Whitney Flora of Mobideo and Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting share successes of the SMRP Maintenance and Reliability Symposium.

Ready for attendees at SMRP MaRS! Pictured: Doug Gant, Lillian T. Helms, and Jesus Mayoral of Stork, a Fluor Company.

SMRP awards their 2018 scholarship to Nathan Cleavinger at the MaRS symposium.

