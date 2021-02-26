Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright talks with BIC Magazine

×
Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright talks with Jeremy Osterberger about the events of Winter Storm URI. The discussion also includes current and long-term priorities for the Railroad Commission.
