TEEX Center for Marine Training and Safety

The facility overlooks the entrance to Offatts Bayou in Galveston, Texas. Today it centers mostly on US Coast Guard regulated offshore training and other marine non-regulated classes. For the past 25 years, students have come to CMTS for various marine training.

From fast boat rescue and personal survival techniques to marine firefighting, the Center for Marine Training and Safety offers a full spectrum of maritime and offshore training courses. Extensive hands-on activities and practical training enhance participants' technical knowledge and skills. In addition to firefighting, courses include rescue, safety, and spill prevention courses, as well as land-based marine firefighting. The continuing education and professional development experience is second to none. Spill prevention and control courses provide the information necessary to supervise employees and contractors in the control, mitigation, and management of a spill response operation for both freshwater and coastal environments. These programs provide one of the largest open enrollment and training schedules of its type with courses conducted in College Station, Galveston, or at customer specified locations. Designated courses meet OSHA 29 CFR 19120.120 annual HAZWOPER refresher training requirements. ​